Meet the techies: Callum Rimmer

Just Miles chief technology officer Callum Rimmer tells us about the opportunities InsurTech can create for brokers.

What is your company doing in the InsurTech space?

Car insurance: Just Miles is aiming to launch the UK's first real-time pay-per-mile car insurance policy.

The idea is to create car insurance that fits better around drivers by letting them pay per mile and see all their journeys taken on our mobile app in real time.

How do you think InsurTech will affect broking in the next five years?

I hope it will create more opportunities. Its an exciting time with a lot of investment and ideas coming into the space and without legacy technology.

I also hope there will be more partnerships created: it's easy for an InsurTech to dream up exotic ideas, but it is the brokers who understand (and have the trust of) actual customers.

Should brokers be worried about how InsurTech could disrupt the market?

No. Insurance dates back at least as far as the 14th century and brokers probably not long after!

All businesses go through constant change and brokers have survived so long precisely because they have the ability to change.

I think brokers should see InsurTech as an opportunity and many do - even on our short journey so far we've had a lot of help from forward thinking insurance brokers.

How can brokers take advantage of InsurTech?

There are many different InsurTech companies but broadly they are either creating new products, building new distribution channels, streamlining processes or analysing data in new ways.

These are all technologies and products that can benefit brokers.