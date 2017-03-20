Insurance Age

Video: Bob Darling

Coversure's Bob Darling chats about building sustainable businesses, music and Thierry Henry.

Insurance Age meets Coversure managing director Bob Darling.

He talks about Coversure's new strategy when it comes to franchise holders, how the iPod changed his life and what he is most proud of.

You can read the full interview from the March edition of Insurance Age here.

