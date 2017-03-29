Regional review: Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire

Stoke-on-Trent is on the up, according to brokers in the city that is synonymous with ceramics and recently renowned for backing Brexit

Stoke is famous for its pottery, mining and footballer Stanley Matthews, known as ‘The Wizard of the Dribble’.

However, in June 2016, the city became widely known as the ‘capital of Brexit’ after 70% of the population voted to leave the European Union.

Then in January this year Tristram Hunt, MP for Stoke-on-Trent Central resigned and took up a job as director of the Victoria and Albert (V&A) Museum in London.

This triggered a by-election and exposed Stoke to huge media scrutiny.

There was intense speculation that UKIP would win the vote but Labour held the seat in February.

It’s true to say that the local economy has suffered from de-industrialisation. Visibly parts of the cityscape are depressed and empty, casting a long shadow of a lost industrial past.

Vivienne Gilroy

“There isn’t great income in Stoke, we have lost a lot of our manufacturing, the pottery industry, mining and steel works,” Connect’s founder and director Vivienne Gilroy explains.

She adds that as a consequence there was a lot of labour made available in the area, which saw an emergence of call centres and people redeployed their skills.

Employers that operate large call centres in Stoke include Bet365, United Utilities and Vodafone.

Connect was established in 1989 by Gilroy, who saw a gap in the market for a broker with family values.

The firm has £12m of gross written premium (GWP) and specialises in niche motor like taxi, motor trade, courier, commercial vehicle, SME and, property owners.

Addressing the issues

Gilroy has been twice elected-president of the Insurance Institute of Stoke-on-Trent.

She wears another hat as underwriter in managing general agent (MGA) Antilo UK.

Referring to the local economy she argues that the Stoke-on-Trent City Council “don’t seem to grasp what’s necessary to address the issues” but is hopeful of change.

According to her, there is also untapped potential for insurance and, if insurers could see the “bigger picture” around Stoke and the Midlands, they would benefit from higher GWP and save on running costs.

In the same way that industrial activity left the region so large insurers have moved out of the area to set up their bases in Manchester and Birmingham.

QBE is relatively close in nearby Stafford. The broker-only insurer has had a base there since 2005 and the office boasts its dedicated SME e-trade centre.

Dave Greaves, head of SME for the insurer, attempts to explain why insurers moved out of Stoke.

“There aren’t any major insurers left in Stoke,” Greaves notes. “Over the years insurers have consolidated their operations to other regional hubs.

“From a QBE perspective we have a presence in Birmingham, Manchester and Bristol for instance. Our location replicates where our brokers are so they can be in easy reach.”

What then of the growth prospects for the city and its local brokers as well as insurer service?

Without hesitation brokers pinpoint projects that are underway in the city or are due to start in the near future and also the bid the council has placed to be crowned UK City of Culture 2021.

Throwing down the gauntlet

Peter Lycett

“Stoke has a common cause as a group of people and by voting Labour [in the by-election] it shows that we have an independent view that ‘we can’t get torn apart by the media’,” says Peter Lycett, operations director at Amb Insurance.

“There is a lot of growth going on in Stoke, like the ceramics industry and The Great Pottery Throw Down 2017 [a BBC2 programme].”

Amb started in 1998, has GWP of £1.9m and 95% of its business is commercial lines. The firm works in the construction and manufacturing sectors, which are growing ones for the city and the insurance sector.

Tony Way

Tony Way, head of operations at Autonet Insurance Services, also adds: “You can see from the type of organisations that are moving into the area that probably technology, utilities and leisure are growing.”

Autonet also started in 1998 and two years later hit the financial milestone of £1m turnover.

The company became a Stoke resident in 2009 with a 700-seat call centre office and now has a second office in Manchester.

The online-focused broker specialises in van and car insurance and has a GWP in excess of £130m.

Also noting Stoke’s growth prospects, Chris Lear, managing director at One Sure Insurance states that, “the city has done well in the last couple of years”.

Chris Lear

“Stoke is now trying to put itself a bit more on the map,” he confirms. “We are applying for the City of Culture and despite the city being mismanaged 20/25 years ago I see a positive future for Stoke, the wider economy and the football club.”

One Sure celebrated its tenth anniversary last year and Lear reflects on how the firm started out with two people.

As of today it has 117 staff and a GWP of £18m. Its main speciality is motor trade road risk which accounts for about £8m.

The broker also has a commercial vehicle, HGV account and a personal lines side that concentrates on distressed risks.

Good support

Additionally, Lear highlights that from an insurance point of view the city “has done very well”.

“As a business we get plenty of attention from insurers because of our growth but also as a local area we get good support,” he reveals.

He maintains that key insurers are available on a regular basis and adds that brokers in the region have “certainly not been forgotten about”.

John Diver

John Diver agrees, saying Stoke’s location in the UK means good insurer relations can be formed.

The owner of Commercial Choice, which operates as an appointed representative (AR) in the Ten Network, echoes Lear’s sentiment. “The good thing about Stoke is that it is quite central, it’s close to Birmingham and Manchester,” he says.

With the firm set to turn one this June, Diver explains that the business specialises in SME including restaurants, convenience shops, fleets and company cars.

At the minute Diver is working alone and expects to hit £250,000 in GWP in the first year.

Michael Gregory

Putting the same question to Michael Gregory, director and general manager at JCB Insurance Services, on whether insurers provide a good local service, he says “no”.

However, he explains his reasoning: “Stoke-on-Trent used to be quite a strong insurance centre, but over the years a lot of insurers have been driven out.”

He continues: “The majority of our accounts are looked after out in Birmingham.

“That probably sounds a little unfair. Insurers have to work a little harder to remain visible.”

The brokerage is a wholly owned subsidiary of JCB excavators and was established in 1984. With GWP of £20m and around 30 staff it is a specialist in the construction sector and around 30% of its business is transacted via the wholesale route.

Loyal customers

Gregory highlights that client loyalty is strong in the region but notes it is not something that can be taken for granted.

“Clients are only loyal to you if you’re doing a good job for them and if they feel that they are getting value for money and a good quality service,” he explains.

“We work very hard on our client retention and we make an undertaking to our clients whether they pay us £250 or £500,000 that they are getting some contact pre-renewal.”

Likewise, Diver is confident in client loyalty but stresses that it is effort which is rewarded.

“They have got access to me pretty much anytime of the day,” he details. “If they call me at 9 o’clock at night and they need something done then I’ll do it.”

Competitive market

As to the level of competition in the area he reveals that there are a lot more brokers in Stoke than anyone would think. “There are a lot of small commercial brokers dotted all around and plenty of people going after business,” he highlights.

“I have had to fight for a piece of the market and go in extremely competitive but it’s mostly trying to make sure that you offer a better service which is the key.”

Similarly JCB sees the broker market as being very competitive.

Gregory adds: “The broker market around Stoke is competitive because there is a strong sense of community in the area, more than I have probably experienced anywhere else in the country.

“I think that people relate to people as ‘Stokies’ or the people from the potteries which then fosters a good sense of loyalty.”

But what about local talent?

“Trying to hit our numbers in terms of recruitment is a challenge,” admits Way. “We’ve got a good, loyal workforce and have done well to develop it.”

Gregory states that Stoke does suffer from talented people moving to work in other insurance hubs in the Midlands.

He stresses that the local industry needs to do more to make Stoke an attractive place for people who want an insurance career. “There’s a lot to do with our own PR,” he points out.