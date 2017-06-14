MGAM launches Per Capita product for SME insurance

New offering can cover employers’, public and product liability.

MGAM has launched Per Capita a fully automated SME Insurance service aimed at companies with up to 10 employees.

The firm detailed it was targeting businesses looking for employers’ liability, public and product liability cover and that the new service was relevant for the building trade or contractors who also require contractors all risks and tool cover insurance.

According to the company, the solution is available online and delivers a fully automated, full cycle service covering new business, renewals, mid-term adjustments and cancellations and management reporting.

It highlighted that brokers can also white label the service to deliver an automated “easy to use, one-stop solution”.

MGAM partnered with Instanda for the launch and said the software tool delivered control of elements including data enrichment, rating, documentation, user experience and customer journey.

Jason Anthony, CEO of MGAM said: “We have combined the most sophisticated underwriting and distribution platform and industry “know how” to design a service which is simple to use, ensures that all the regulatory needs are met and provides a vast amount of ancillary information and back up to a coverholder ensuring they have a fully compliant and managed system.

“The automated production of all policy documentation, bordereau and invoicing brings significant cost savings to our coverholders. Per Capita is already proving very popular with our coverholder clients who are signing up and writing business.”

