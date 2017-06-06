IIG launches IIGLOO

New online system includes offering for contractors insurance.

Incorporated Insurance Group (IIG) has launched a new online system for brokers called IIGLOO.

The firm detailed that the system allows brokers to quote and bind across a range of packages, property owners and schemes business.

The managing general agent claimed that it believed the contractors all incorporated product will lead the market in the breadth of the products available to brokers’ contracting clients.

It further predicted that the innovation would make brokers’ jobs easier and give them an edge against their competitors to win and retain business.

Trades

Mike Smith, CEO of IIG, stated: “The way the market currently arranges contractors insurance can be a tortuous process for brokers.

“Unlike most other commercial insurances where trades like manufacturing, hotels and retailers have their cover packaged together so the broker can select one insurer to provide a comprehensive package of products, for contractors this isn’t widely available in the market.

“Therefore brokers are forced to obtain the cover from several different insurers and these are often subject to the minimum premiums per policy.”

Revolution

Lyndsey Thompson, head of operations for IIG, added: “We believe that our new IIGLOO system will revolutionise the way in which brokers place contractors insurance.

“Not only will they be able to choose from turnover and wageroll as well as per capita based liability but they can also add to the policy additional covers like excess liability, contractors all risks, property, PI, D&O, health & safety, debt recovery and legal expenses therefore allowing them to have one competitively priced policy covering all the contractors insurance.”

