CFC revamps cyber proposition

New offering includes first party cover on each and every claim basis.

CFC Underwriting has revamped cyber insurance product in a move it has described as “a significant upgrade” to protect policyholders against emerging threats in the “digital age”.

The specialist lines underwriting agency detailed that the enhanced offering includes the provision of first party cover on an “each and every claim” basis.

It stated this will ensure policyholders are not restricted by a policy aggregate and that the full benefits of cover are available each time a crisis strikes, even if clients experience multiple cyber incidents in the same policy period.

The policy also offers full retroactive cover as standard meaning that policyholders are covered for breaches they discover during the policy period, even if it first occurred long before.

Breach

According to CFC, with Symantec reporting that the average time to discover a breach is 205 days, this feature is particularly important.

CFC’s listed that new proposition provides broader cover for senior executive officers who are regularly targeted in cyber attacks, covering theft of personal funds of individuals as well as those of the company.

The firm added that if a suit is brought against directors and officers following a cyber attack, the policy provides affirmative cover in the event that their management liability policy does not respond.

The product suite includes comprehensive computer crime cover, system repair costs and incident response costs in addition to the limit.

Sophisticated

CFC’s cyber product leader, James Burns, said: “No modern business can escape cyber risk, but as cyber criminals have become more sophisticated and as we live in an increasingly connected world, the nature of cyber incidents is changing. Insurance policies have to evolve to reflect the changing environment.

“We have completely reconstructed our proposition and now offer policyholders more than just a comprehensively worded policy, but rather an all-encompassing cyber incident solution.”

