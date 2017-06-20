Coversure opens in Leeds
New branch to be run by owners of Coversure Bradford.
Coversure Insurance Services has opened an office in Leeds, its third new branch of the year.
The franchise network has already opened offices in Bingley and Crawley in 2017.
Coversure’s Leeds is being opened by the owners of Coversure Bradford,Graham Struthers and Andrew Sunter.
The franchisees stated the move came as result of consistent organic growth and their desire to extend their service to even more clients.
Commenting on this latest opening, Coversure’s head of franchise recruitment and acquisitions, Nick Elliman, said: “Graham and Andrew have built a highly successful business in Bradford looking after the local community’s insurance needs.
“We are delighted to support them in their ambitions to provide the same high level of service and range of products to customers in one of the UK’s largest and fastest growing cities.”
