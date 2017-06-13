Applied Systems launches live webchat facility
Allianz and Axa lead the way on new offering.
Applied Systems has launched webchat capabilities as part of its TAM service.
According to the software house the imarket live-chat functionality enables Applied brokers to communicate easily and directly with underwriters on rate and product enquiries without leaving the Applied TAM commercial lines application.
The technology specialists listed that Allianz and Axa are now live with the webchat service.
The development continues the trend in webchat services. Insurance Age revealed the launch of Acturis’ webchat initiative in October last year and QBE’s pilot scheme in March this year.
Expectations
Speaking of the latest development, Jeff Purdy, senior vice president of international operations at Applied Systems said: “Consumer expectations for anytime, anywhere service are redefining the insurance experience, requiring brokers and insurers to collaborate more closely to meet consumer demand for quick service and differentiated product offerings.
“We continue to see significant momentum of our commercial lines panel and adoption of integrated etrading, and this latest enhancement will further enable brokers and insurers to digitally differentiate their business and ensure the best product choice and service for insurance consumers.”
For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
More on Broker
POLL: GENERAL ELECTION
Most read
- Be ruthless to become a broker of the future
- Truss out as Justice Secretary following reshuffle
- Industry welcomes new Justice Secretary
- Acturis passes Biba software house review
- Insurance Island Risks - Action 365 and Pukka's Sam White
- Chubb increases terrorism, political violence and war insurance capacity
- Qatar Re makes £500m takeover bid for Sabre, reports