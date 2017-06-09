Brexit is slightly on the back-burner, says Melanie Hampton

The MD of Alexander Miller says a hung parliament makes Brexit negotiations more difficult.

Melanie Hampton, managing director of Alexander Miller Insurance Brokers has said the UK is heading for interesting times after the General Election on 8 June resulted in a hung parliament.

Hampton, who expressed her delight with the result of the Brexit referendum last June, told Insurance Age: “When you go to the country to ask for a remit to enact something and that is not a clear remit we can’t get over the fact that that has happened.”

She continued: “In a funny sort of way Brexit is now slightly on a back-burner.

“The people of this country made a difficult decision and it is now going to be harder to negotiate from the position that we’re in.

“I should think people in Europe are rubbing their hands with glee.”

Hampton explained that while the Conservatives still got the largest share of votes in the election it is “unrealistic to say that [the election result] will not have any effect or outcome on the [Brexit] negotiations that start next week”.

Earlier today, British Insurance Brokers' Association executive director Graeme Trudgill expressed hope that negotiations would now take a more positive outlook.

Consequences

In terms of other issues impacting the insurance sector, such as the review into how the Ogden rate is set and the proposed whiplash reforms, Hampton pointed out that a hung parliament would make it difficult to make any changes.

“The sadness of having a hung parliament is that it is less easy to get things done,” she noted.

“That will inevitably have consequences, but what we have in place is what we have in place.”

Hampton continued: “There have been reforms to whiplash previously. Are we going to have the luxury of a debate around that? Almost certainly not."

However, she remained upbeat about the state of the insurance sector, describing it as “second to none”.

She concluded: “Our great insurance centre that is London and the insurance market in the UK is healthy and striving and has survived much worse.”

