Broking Break: Your top five of the week

Redundancies, acquisitions, Brexit moves, debt and pulling products top this week’s most clicked on stories.

5) Aviva stops selling standalone travel product through brokers

Aviva has stopped selling standard stand-alone annual Multi-Trip travel insurance policies through brokers.

The provider stated that it stopped selling the product as of 1 June this year, with renewals cease from 1 October 2017.

It added that it would contact all brokers currently selling the product before 1 October.

4) Towergate owners confirm new debt interest costs

Towergate owners KIRS Group has confirmed the interest rates on its previously announced £800m debt offer.

The group was formed in May when HPS Investment Partners (HPS) and Madison Dearborn Partners (MDP), the backers of Towergate, stated that they were bringing together their UK regional network of businesses which also includes Autonet, Chase Templeton, Price Forbes and Direct Group.

Later that month it launched the £800m secured bond offering.

KIRS has now priced the new debt at an interest rate of 8.375% for £400m of senior secured notes due in 2023 and at 8.625% for another wave of $520m [£401.7m] of senior secured notes also due in 2023.

3) RSA confirms Luxembourg opening

Insurer RSA has confirmed that it will open an office in Luxembourg as an EU base in light of the Brexit referendum.

The office will act as the headquarters for the provider’s existing European Union branches in Belgium, France, Germany, Spain and the Netherlands. It will be staffed by around ten people.

A spokesperson said in a statement: “Luxembourg is an ideal location with multi-national expertise, strategically located within RSA’s existing EU branch network and has an experienced regulator.”

2) Insurance Linx buys Leicester-based broker

Insurance Linx has purchased Leicester-based Specialist Property Insurance Brokers (SPIB) for an undisclosed sum.

It is the Towcester-based broker’s eighth acquisition since it was formed in 2008 by managing director David Green.

The firm works across commercial and private clients business and its specialisms include agriculture and high risk travel.

Insurance Linx stated that Sandra Moore, who has been running SPIB for over 20 years, will be leaving the business to concentrate on other business interests.

1) Allianz puts 70 people at risk of redundancy

Allianz UK has completed a review into the handling of its household claims, putting 70 people at risk of redundancy.

The insurer has proposed that its household claims function be relocated from its claims handling centre (CHC) in Bristol to the CHC in Milton Keynes.

It added that this would align commercial and household to create one property claims team.

