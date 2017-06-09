Insurance Cares: Insurance training academy launched

The academy is set up by director of broker Prospero to help disabled and disadvantaged people get into the insurance sector.

Prospero director David Roberston is setting up an academy, Eskimo, in order to help train disabled and disadvantaged people and get them into work in the financial services sector.

Robertson explained that Eskimo, which will be a community interest company, is very much a separate venture to Prospero.

He told Insurance Age: “We’re hoping to set up the first courses around October but first we are looking for funding.

Robertson said funding would hopefully come from a mixture of insurers, brokers and financial services providers and grant providers.

Eskimo is planning to launch in October at locations in Glasgow and Edinburgh and wants to train 24 people in the first instance.

Regions

Robertson also revealed that the intention is to have 100 people trained in the sector in two years’ time. There are plans to offer training in Manchester, London and Birmingham.

“The inspiration was to try and get people into the industry. It is about the financial services sector taking responsibility.”

The courses will offer a mixture of course-based training and work placements. Robertson advised that he hoped the sector would open up to offer the disadvantaged and disabled course attendees work placements.

He added: “We could potentially take people on at Prospero even though Eskimo is a separate endeavour.

“What we really need is for the whole sector to get behind it. If everyone does it could benefit the whole market.”

