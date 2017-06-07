Towergate owners confirm new debt interest costs

KIRS prices up £800m of bond debt.

Towergate owners KIRS Group has confirmed the interest rates on its previously announced £800m debt offer.

The group was formed in May when HPS Investment Partners (HPS) and Madison Dearborn Partners (MDP), the backers of Towergate, stated that they were bringing together their UK regional network of businesses which also includes Autonet, Chase Templeton, Price Forbes and Direct Group.

Later that month it launched the £800m secured bond offering.

Interest rate

KIRS has now priced the new debt at an interest rate of 8.375% for £400m of senior secured notes due in 2023 and at 8.625% for another wave of $520m [£401.7m] of senior secured notes also due in 2023.

KIRS stated that it had seen “strong demand from investors in both the UK and globally”.

It repeated that the proceeds of the new bonds would be used to pay off old debt, pay for buying Chase Templeton and Ryan Direct as well as adding cash to the balance sheet.

Sustainable

Chief executive officer David Ross commented: “The combination of these businesses, underpinned by our comprehensive and very focused plans for the group has led to the KIRS vision being positively received as a long term, sustainable investment opportunity.

“We are delighted that the group we are creating has the backing of a broad base of new global institutional investors who, alongside our committed shareholders, will provide stable support for our growth plans.”

KIRS Group is set to be renamed in third quarter of this year.

