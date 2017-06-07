Aqueous Underwriting partners with SchemeServe

Partnership will deliver a new online cloud-based platform for brokers.

SchemeServe has partnered with MGA Aqueous Underwriting to deliver a new online cloud-based platform for brokers.



According to the insurance scheme software company the platform is designed to make it as easy as possible for brokers to access their products.



This will also allow Aqueous to quickly respond to underwriting enquires, said SchemeServe.



“We’re delighted to have been chosen by Aqueous Underwriting to create and deliver their new platform,” said Ed Halsey, head of sales & marketing at SchemeServe.



“Our solutions are built by ex-underwriters, meaning that they have an intimate understanding of the needs of underwriters and their brokers."



Cloud-based

“By combining this expertise with the latest in cloud based insurance software technology we are making it easy for Aqueous to deliver an elegant scheme administration, distribution and underwriting platform that will transform the way it does business," continued Halsey.



The platform will also help brokers with administration, distribution and underwriting, noted the insurance scheme software company.



It added that the cloud-based platform would feature seven of its professional indemnity, and associated wholesale products.



Danny French, CEO at Aqueous Underwriting, said: “We’re delighted to be working with SchemeServe.



"Together we have built a highly intelligent, bespoke solution for our needs and the needs of our brokers, one that is fully FCA compliant, and has been through our rigorous due diligence testing."



He continued: “Our new online cloud-based platform is scalable, cost effective and flexible. Our brokers will have a simple to use interface for improved access to Aqueous schemes, the feedback on which has been tremendous.

"They can expect faster than ever response times, complete control, and importantly market leading levels of support from us.”



