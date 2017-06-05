New compliance consultancy launched

Service on offer to general insurance brokers.

Implement Compliance Solutions & Resources (ICSR) has been launched led by Kenneth Underhill and John Moffatt.

Underhill was formerly general counsel of Chubb European Group, then known as Ace.

Moffatt has 35 years’ experience in the market including as compliance officer at insurers including Amlin and Beazley. He was previously chairman of the LMA regulatory committee.

The business confirmed that it is already working with a regional broker and was in discussions with other firms outside of London.

The advisory and consulting service listed six areas of expertise for financial services clients: governance; start-ups; advisory; restructuring; regulatory engagements and interventions; and training.

It added that the services can be delivered on a pure advisory basis; through advisory and implementation or via resource provision to complement an existing internal team.

Complex

Kenneth Underhill, director of ICSR said: “Legal and regulatory requirements within the financial services sector are becoming ever more complex at a time when companies are under increasing pressures impacting their business models and profitability.

“This is a business for those who seek more than just external advice. It is also for those who want to understand how to implement the advice in a way which matches their control frameworks and business model and may need help doing so.”

