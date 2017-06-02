Greenwood Insurances and Moreland Insurance Brokers merge

Scottish businesses to keep both brands and offices.

Greenwood Insurances, based in Stepps just outside Glasgow and Hamilton-based Moreland Insurance Brokers merged on 1 June 2017.

Both branches and brands are being kept with the two brokers also retaining their management teams.

The company, which will have Greenwood Insurance Consultants Limited as the sole authorised firm and Moreland Insurance Brokers becoming a trading style of the same, will have approximately £8.5m of annual gross written premium.

It added that there will be no changes to the staff structure from the merger and no job losses – highlighting that it was looking to recruit individuals to the team in the coming months to expand its specialist areas of expertise.

Relationships

Andrew Weir, director, Greenwood Insurance Consultants commented: “Our long established firms are coming together in a move that aims to strengthen our proposition to all stakeholders of both firms including customers, staff and insurer partners.

“We already share many insurer relationships and operate in similar geographic and commercial market sectors; our aim is that this merger will enable us to implement an ambitious and focused development strategy in the medium to long term.”

He concluded: “This new chapter will see us become a leading independent insurance broker in Scotland and will strengthen our proposition in key sectors including Scottish SMEs/small corporate businesses and charities/not for profits across the UK.”

