UKBA: Winner's logo gives Bridge Insurance Brokers competitive edge

The winner’s logo has been used on official documents to help win new appointments.

Bridge Insurance Brokers won the Claims Team award in 2016 and now proudly uses the winning logo as a marketing and communications tool to promote the business and gain new opportunities.



Entries for this year's event close in less than a week. The ceremony in September includes an extra new category, the Community Broker of the Year.

Teresa Ayre, head of loss management, said: “The winner's logo has been displayed proudly on the front page of our website and used in tender documents to help secure new appointments.



“We also advised all our clients of our award and received a lot of very complimentary feedback and congratulations from them.”



Proud

Ayre spoke about how “very excited and proud” the company was at winning an award.



She said one of the nice things about preparing for the award was that the entry was not hard to pull together, adding that their marketing team chose the best examples that represented the company well.



She added that the celebratory festivities at last year’s event was followed by a “slap up meal and drinks” with all the staff members.



“We also wanted to celebrate our success and thank the loss adjusters and insurance claims handlers who help us achieve this great service for our clients,” she continued.



“We sent out bespoke thank you cards and chocolates to them which they really appreciated.”



The trophy now takes centre stage on the firm’s reception desk.

Visit the UK Broker Awards website to get the full list of categories and entry advice. Don't delay in getting your entry started today!



The 2017 UK Broker Awards take place on 15 September at The Brewery in London and the closing date for entries is 7 June.