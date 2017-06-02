Quizzical questions: 2 June 2017
Test your knowledge of the week's news with our topical quiz.
The quiz is now live. Why not test yourself against your colleagues to see who has been paying the most attention?
Need a hint? Try our clues:
New division to focus on commercial combined, property owners, contractors all risks and combined liability.
Academy's new wholesale proposition will replace its existing offering in this space.
He replaces Simon Green who is moving to Arthur J Gallagher.
Wholesale broker publishes guide urging brokers to make sure their clients are covered.
Annual conference takes place in London on 4 July.
If you missed last week's quiz, try it here.
