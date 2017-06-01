Brokers warned of the dangers of underinsurance following Ogden change

Miles Smith publishes guide urging brokers to make sure their clients are covered for increasing liability levels.

Miles Smith has launched a facility advising brokers and clients to look at their liability limits following the change to the Ogden rate.

The wholesale broker sent out a brochure to its 1,200 brokers as well as its direct clients, highlighting the importance of increasing their limits of indemnity to cover the exposure of the Ogden rate.

“It’s not just about premiums, it’s not just about rates, it’s about protecting the customers’ business,” said Sharon Brown, group distribution and marketing director at Miles Smith.

She continued: “You might have a higher insurance premium, but if you don’t take out this additional insurance cover you may lose your business.”

Duty

Brown further urged brokers to advise clients on the effects of the new discount rate to make sure they are aware of the change.

“We’ve gone out to every single one of our customers because we feel that we have a duty to say they have a shortfall,” she continued.

“We don’t want any repercussions where a client says ‘you didn’t tell us to increase our excess layers’.”

According to Brown, Miles Smith also recommends brokers review their own professional indemnity limits.

“If they don’t give that advice to clients they need to be comfortable that their PI limits will cover that,” she concluded.

Ogden

In February this year Lord Chancellor and Justice Secretary Liz Truss cut the discount rate – also known as the Ogden rate – from 2.5% to minus 0.75% effective 20 March 2017.

Following the announcement 15 insurer chief executives met with the Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond to call on him to intervene.

A consultation on how the rate should be set in the future was launched in March this year.

