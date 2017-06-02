Insurance Island Risks - Fresh Insurance's Lisa Powis
Insurance Island Risks returns and we meet the Fresh Insurance CEO and she shares her favourite records, along with revealing how she got into broking, her family connections, and charity work.
You know the format - we strand insurance professionals on an island and ask for the tracks that will sustain them while they try to survive.
In the first episode of the new series Lisa Powis CEO of Fresh Insurance, a personal lines broker reveals how she got into broking via her father’s High St Business and talks about how the idea for Fresh came about on a girls’ night out.
Listen to our interview and find out her top tunes.
Meet Lisa Powis
Why Lisa prefers relaxing tunes
Launching Fresh and the mentors along the way
Vinyl regrets, personal lines and tech wizardry
Personal inspiration and charity ambition
A balancing act
Fresh future and surviving the island
