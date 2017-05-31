InsurTech Futures: Worry+Peace launches insurance Marketplace

Broker says platform aims to be like Amazon Marketplace, but for insurance.

Worry+Peace has opened up its insurance wallet and customer management platform, Pouch, to third party industry sellers, creating Marketplace.

The broker stated that the move would put the application into the hands of traditional insurance sellers such as brokers and niche product experts across the UK, describing it as Amazon Marketplace, but for insurance.

According to Worry+Peace, Pouch is a platform where its customers can manage its self-service insurance as well as engage, review and buy specialist products.

Following an internal implementation, the tools will now be released gradually to some “carefully curated and selected” third parties.

Power

James York, founder of Worry+Peace and Pouch inventor, said: “Insurance is trapped in a binary ‘who owns the customer’ distribution mindset. It’s bought directly or via intermediaries.

“We don’t see it like that. The customer owns the customer and we're going to power them with awesome tools to access the market.”

He added: “We’re set to remove unnecessary layers of friction and create an unrivalled inventory and customer experience.”

The broker noted that accessing the platform’s tools will be free, and any customers seeking a given seller’s niche will be connected to the seller through Pouch at no additional charge, with the aim of working on a share of commissions when cover is taken out.

Specialist

According to Worry+Peace, sellers of specialist insurances are already signed up and approached to fill exclusive slots on Pouch, with every seller receiving exclusivity for its product area.

Life insurance specialist Cavendish Online as well as Worry+Peace appointed representative, Jack Insurance, have already gone live on the platform.

The broker detailed that the platform is also open to integrating specialist self-service providers, with advance conversations already underway.

Ian Williams, managing director of Cavendish Online, commented: “We’re delighted to be pioneering this new, complimentary model of distribution and customer service.

“Working in partnership with Worry+Peace and their Pouch users we're part of a truly unique platform fit for the 21st-century insurance market with even more potential yet to come.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.