Roundtable: The case for legal expenses insurance

Our panel of experts discuss how to encourage commercial clients to take up legal expenses insurance and future opportunites with a growing MGA market

Attendees Richard Brooks Sales director, Abbey Legal Protection David Bruce CEO commercial lines underwriting, Towergate Underwriting Tony Collman Underwriting manager, Century Underwriting Paul Crilly Head of recruitment consultants scheme & solicitors PI, Pen Underwriting Michael Czekalskyj Business development manager, Vasek Insurance Neil McDermott Head of products, legal expenses and creditor, UK General Charles Manchester CEO, Manchester Underwriting Management Robert Munden Chief underwriting officer, Gresham Underwriting Peter Staddon Managing director, Managing General Agents’ Association Robert Nicholls Director of BTE, Abbey Legal Protection

What is the perception of legal expenses insurance (LEI) at the moment among end clients, brokers and MGAs?

▶ Paul: It has always been viewed as a basic add on that was in policies that to a certain extent you didn’t pay for and therefore you didn’t see any value in it. If you design it to fit with your end users it is a big selling point.

▶ Robert N: If you can actually use the covers that are relevant to your sector you are able to really differentiate your proposition.

▶ Charles: It is perceived as a relatively vanilla product. It is never going to be a major line of business in the majority of MGAs. If you sell a thousand the reality is there isn’t that much money in it for the MGA. They are not going to build or employ the resource to really become experts.

▶ Robert M: I take your point about expertise. It is our job to say for a package solution ‘we are going to add this in and I’m going to tell you about it because employment, taxation and the Brexit stuff could all have an impact’. I don’t think every customer and broker automatically thinks about the benefits that a LEI policy can bring. We can highlight that and rely on the people who provide the capacity to guide us on being experts.

▶ Richard: You are quite right. The customer in the main is the broker and there is only so far you can go. If they have gone to market and perhaps more conventional markets where it is embedded are you not potentially disadvantaging yourself if your own product hasn’t got that as a feature?

MGAs under the microscope What is the current state of the MGA market? ▶ Peter: We have seen a large formation of MGAs. We can deal with the broker whether it has one or a hundred pieces of business. The insurance companies are finding it increasingly difficult to do that because they are big commercial animals. I see the MGA space being more recognised in the market as a source for additional access to market by broking clients. ▶ Michael: When we started out, 19 years ago, we were one of very few but now a lot of people are looking for a specialist. It is about putting yourself out there and making yourself stand out. ▶ Paul: Brokers are definitely becoming more and more comfortable with MGAs, regardless of where they see the ownership. People place business because of great products and MGAs are doing a great job. What are the strengths behind ‘doing a great job’? ▶ Tony: The three key strengths of MGAs are the experience, the flexibility and a lot of MGAs are owned by people who run it, as are a lot of brokers. There is a real synergy there which is why a lot of high street brokers like dealing with MGAs. ▶ Robert N: Product, process, people, yes it is price but you can add in claims. You have to get these right. MGAs are in a unique position to drive the agenda on those areas. We are an evolving industry. ▶ Robert M: A big strength and reason why MGAs work is the cost of distribution for composite markets is phenomenal. In order for them to go out and get chunks of premium in they have to employ immense amounts of people. Pretty much every insurance company is fighting against its expense line and they are finding the MGAs fit perfectly as the easiest and quickest way of getting to market.

What are MGAs and insurers doing then with LEI?

▶ Tony: It will always be dependent on the MGA and where they are looking to grow. We have discussions where we are focusing on a specific trade and writing specific wordings for it, and actually making our policy different to the competitors. And that can be through legal expenses.

▶ David: Society is far more litigious than it has ever been and people are going to be in far more legal disputes either personally or businesswise. For an SME there is a wide range of areas where they are going to be looking for the legal expenses part of their policies to kick in. If they have a dispute they could find their LEI is the most valuable thing they have ever bought.

▶ Richard: We field almost 300,000 calls a year and only one percent of those go onto litigation or are a proper bona fide claims situation. The other interesting statistics is that actually 85 percent of the time the calls are completely unrelated to an insurable cover – for example people taking on a member of staff but don’t know how to draft a contract. We don’t leave them hanging we can put them through to a law firm and help them continue running their business. That is real value kicking back in.

▶ Neil: But unfortunately it is still price driven. The market is quite saturated now. The differentiation has to be what providers are doing outside of the indemnity – by way of helplines and digital legal resources. That’s the key. That is going to be a cultural change that is not going to be achieved in months, it will probably take years.

▶ Robert N: I would agree that for shops and offices it is absolutely price led. When you are getting into sectors and affinity groups that is where the ability is for the legal expenses providers to add value with the product.

▶ Michael: I do agree that it is price driven. I don’t think we make the most of it. When I go to brokers they say they are not interested because the clients aren’t interested in the extra premium as the perception they have is ‘it won’t happen to us’. It is our business to show them the value that is there.

▶ Peter: I’ve always felt in the past when I was in the sales arena that it is far cheaper to pay for a standalone product than a lawyer. Maybe it is because it is a product that is sold not bought and if we could turn that around then?

▶ Richard: Neil talked about the digital aids. We are proud of our online self-help tool. Every user that has it as part of their policy derives on average £700 worth of value annually in terms of downloading the documents and templates. It might have only cost them buttons in terms of premium. They are getting the value from the alternative to legal fees – the draft employment contract. Collectively we are very poor at getting that message across.

How does this differ to other products in the market?

▶ Robert M: If you sell a property policy to someone and say ‘I am going to take burst pipes out’ they’ll say ‘no I need that cover’. The chances are that most of us won’t ever have a burst pipe. But when we are talking commercial legal expenses… I guarantee you at some point people need legal advice. It is up to us to explain the breadth of cover to people so they see it as a necessity as they see burst pipes as a necessity.

▶ Paul: It is not the most expensive product but it could be the best value product that clients get. If they use it they’ll thank you for it. That is where it gets the momentum.

How can you change the way it is perceived?

▶ David: In some ways talking about add on products might not be the best language. How many would say cyber is an add-on?

▶ Tony: The term add-on is wrongly used. If you look at a commercial combined policy then money sections

or goods in transit are not add-ons, they are sections. This should be a section. MGAs will move towards it with their ability to do things quicker. MGAs

should lead the way.

What is the future for MGAs?

▶ Peter: It is a great market with the specialisms that people bring and the passion, skills and expertise that runs through it. Capital providers are going to be further and further back because it is cost effective. In five years’ time this market is going to look extremely different. The innovators and the disruptors are coming in.

▶ Charles: The big issue is the distribution of insurance and the cost of insurance is something that is going to change. Tech will change it and the capital won’t need the expensive structures that it has needed in the past to get to the customer that wants to transfer risk. I’m not painting a bleak picture for insurers as they are going to evolve as well.

▶ Michael: It [the MGA market] is only going to increase.

▶ Paul: We’ll see more growth within MGAs. There is more and more capacity coming to the market, mainly from the Lloyd’s arena. They are seeing that MGAs can bring in controlled income. For even the bigger companies the access to brokers they would never usually deal with, to use MGAs as a distribution model for a Lloyd’s syndicate is very good for them.

▶ Richard: There is a huge amount of optimism, and rightly so, that the area is only going to grow. My only word of caution would be that we shouldn’t be complacent. You need to be unique, to make sure that the proposition and product are constantly evolving and differentiated.

▶ David: While there is availability of capital capacity, MGAs will flourish because of the expertise, specialism and nimbleness. That is where we believe our future is secured but not taken for granted. Brokers will ultimately decide if an MGA survives or not. If we are not providing a service that they value then they have a lot of choice out there.

▶ Charles: David is dead right. Insurers also decide if MGAs survive.

▶ David: Yup.

▶ Charles: If you have got rubbish results ultimately at some point the music will slow down and stop. The capital providers won’t support that MGA if they’ve completely lost sight of an underwriting profit.

▶ Neil: The MGA market will continue to grow exponentially because members are regularly engaging with the business providers, which are the brokers. That is the key to the success. The insurers are sometimes not willing to do that. There is reciprocal feedback that will ensure success of products and returns to the capital providers.

▶ Robert M: There is a flight of individuals too from composites to MGAs. I used to look at some MGAs and think ‘I’m not sure that MGA will still be there tomorrow’ but now I think there is a far more professional view of MGAs and longevity about them. n