Editor's letter - June 2017

Up in smoke: In a difficult market, brokers need to be innovative and find new niches

Vaping isn’t a topic that Insurance Age writes about regularly. In fact, I think this coverage is the first time we have ever tackled it.

Let’s leave the rights and wrongs of smoking to one side. However, nobody can have missed the plumes of vapour that users produce. It has over a few years now become a notable part of everyday life.

The nimbleness, flexibility and expertise of brokers should never be taken for granted. And at the moment they need it more than ever Emmanuel Kenning

In this instance demand has certainly created its own supply and most high streets have a vape shop in some form or other.

This has in turn led to insurance issues and as ever the industry and brokers in particular have responded.

The nimbleness, flexibility and expertise of brokers should never be taken for granted. And at the moment they need it more than ever as, once again, the Acturis stats paint a bleak picture. The commercial broking index, which reflects premium movements in a typical book of business, was down 2.6% year on year.

Vaping, as the fact we have never written about it before proves, is an extreme example.

But the message for brokers is clear.

Innovation – be that finding new markets, cross-selling to current clients, working more efficiently or whichever flavour you prefer – is everything.

Emmanuel Kenning, editor, Insurance Age