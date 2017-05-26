Broking Break: Your Top Five

A real spread of topics has captured the attention of brokers over the past week. Management reorganisations, opinion on Ogden, products, court cases and debt make up the list.

5) Claims management reorganisation at Ageas

Ageas has reorganised its management with former claims director Rob Smale becoming transformation director in a newly created role with the business transformation team.

An Ageas spokesperson said: “The claims management team, which previously reported to Rob Smale, will now report directly to François Xavier-Boisseau, chief executive officer, Insurance."

The insurer has not clarified if the claims director role would be filled at a later date or was being discontinued.

4) Opinion: Tim Holliday on the effects of the Ogden rate change

Tim Holliday analyses what the effect of the recent change in the Ogden rate to minus 0.75% will be for insurers and reinsurers, as well as what it could mean for brokers.

He writes: "It hardly ranks alongside JFK being shot but I can remember exactly where I was when the Ogden discount rate was first set, at 2.5%, in 2001.

"I was sat behind a PC trying to work out what the impact would be on prices and reserves. If I recall correctly my calculation was: ‘not much’. Basically the news was enough to make it a bad day in the office but not enough to make it a bad year. Thankfully my numbers weren’t too far off and I think everyone would agree that the world moved on pretty quickly.

"The change this year from to 2.5% to minus 0.75% feels very different."

3) Aviva stakes claim to industry first with BI calculator and enhanced cover combination

Aviva has claimed to have delivered an industry first with the launch of a business interruption (BI) calculator for SMEs twinned with a promise on tackling underinsurance.

NIG released a business interruption calculator dealing with sums insured and indemnity periods in September last year.

However, Aviva detailed that through using its calculator brokers and SME customers will be able to assess the level of insured profit required and the appropriate indemnity period and would receive enhanced cover limits free of charge to help them avoid underinsurance.

2) Gallagher versus Portsoken court case settled

Legal spat focused on confidential information from Agent Assure’s database and Dallas Kirkland business.

Arthur J Gallagher and Portsoken and a number of its directors and employees have reached a settlement over their High Court case, Insurance Age revealed.

The legal dispute first came to light in July 2015.

1) Towergate owner issues £800m debt offer

The newly formed KIRS Group created by Towergate’s backers has launched an £800m secured bond offering and committed to enter into a £90m super senior revolving credit facility.

The business confirmed that the money would be used to refinance existing debt, pay for buying Direct Group and Chase Templeton, pay transaction costs and put cash on its balance sheet.

KIRS Group was set up earlier this month when Towergate’s investors HPS Investment Partners and Madison Dearborn Partners brought the consolidator together with Autonet, Chase Templeton, Direct Group and Price Forbes in a new holding company.

