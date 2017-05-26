News analysis: Towergate investors to create insurance giant

Market reacts to HPS and MDP plans to amalgamate their UK insurance investments – including Towergate, Autonet, Chase Templeton, Direct Group and Price Forbes – into one group

HPS Investment Partners (HPS) and Madison Dearborn Partners (MDP) made the headlines in the past month by confirming plans to bring together their UK regional network of general insurance businesses.

The combined insurance giant will include Towergate Group, Autonet Insurance Services, Chase Templeton, Direct Group and Price Forbes (see box below).

The UK businesses that HPS and MDP have invested in HPS Investment Partners (then Highbridge Principal Strategies) invested in the Towergate Group in February 2015. In addition, Madison Dearborn Partners (MDP) moved to invest in the consolidator in September 2016. It is now the second largest Towergate shareholder.

(then Highbridge Principal Strategies) invested in the in February 2015. In addition, (MDP) moved to invest in the consolidator in September 2016. It is now the second largest Towergate shareholder. In September 2015, HPS invested in Lloyd’s broker Price Forbes & Partners . The broker employs over 250 people and specialises in aviation, cargo, casualty, construction, marine and mining.

. The broker employs over 250 people and specialises in aviation, cargo, casualty, construction, marine and mining. Autonet Insurance Services sold a majority stake to HPS in September 2016. The broker employs over 700 people at its office in Stoke-on-Trent and specialises in van insurance.

sold a majority stake to HPS in September 2016. The broker employs over 700 people at its office in Stoke-on-Trent and specialises in van insurance. Nevada Investments , a vehicle backed by HPS and MDP, bought Ryan Direct Group , a provider of insurance distribution and claims handling services, in April this year.

, a vehicle backed by HPS and MDP, bought , a provider of insurance distribution and claims handling services, in April this year. Nevada’s most recent purchase is private medical insurance broker Chase Templeton in May 2017.

in May 2017. The acquired businesses are collectively expected to generate gross written premium (GWP) of around £2.8bn and an annual income of £500m . Towergate’s GWP for 2012 was £3.1bn .

and an annual income of . Towergate’s GWP for 2012 was . HPS also bought Broker Network from Towergate in 2016, however the network will not be a part of the new combined insurance giant. Broker Network CEO Andy Fairchild confirmed there would be no changes for the business and added: “Broker Network will remain under separate MDP and HPS ownership and will continue to be an important part of the broader group, maintaining and building on the already strong working relationships.”

Towergate’s annual results For the year ended 31 December 2016, Towergate reported an income of £324.6m. Its financial results further revealed an Ebitda of £34.5m as well as an income of £207.7m for its insurance broking division. For 2012, almost three years before the consolidator put itself up for sale, it reported an income of £438.5m and operating earnings of £161m.

The businesses are set to come together under a single holding company, KIRS Group, which is to be renamed in the third quarter of 2017.

According to the investors, all of the individual businesses will continue to operate independently and under their existing leadership teams.

However, the move led to the appointments of John Tiner as chairman of the newly enlarged group, David Ross as group chief executive officer and Mike Donegan as executive director.

What next?

This leads to the question of what will happen next? At the time of the announcement Towergate CEO Ross claimed it was positive news for the future of the combined group (see box right).

This leads to the question of what will happen next? At the time of the announcement Towergate CEO Ross claimed it was positive news for the future of the combined group (see box right).

In addition, Autonet CEO Ian Donaldson said he was “looking forward to working even more closely with such a focused and talented management team”.

He added: “Being a key part of this new group and its future plans just emphasises the potential for Autonet to continue with its growth agenda and exercise some of the many synergies within the group.”

However, while HPS and MDP stopped short of calling it a merger, other brokers in the market suggested that a full-on merger would be the most likely outcome in the longer term.

“In terms of Towergate they’ve cut everything they can so now they’re bringing these businesses together to squeeze out the benefits,” a market source from the previous Towergate family said.

The same expert continued: “They’re stretching their credibility when they say they will keep them independent, because if that was the plan why would they bring them together in the first place?

“It might be true in the short-term, but it’s complete nonsense in the longer term.”

Experts also questioned how successful a merger would be considering Towergate’s history as a consolidator, with Clear Insurance CEO Howard Lickens commenting that “they didn’t pull it off very well last time”.

Background on the investors HPS Investment Partners was established in 2007 and is headquartered in New York. According to its website, as of March 2017, HPS has approximately $39bn (£30bn) of assets under management. Madison Dearborn Partners was formed in Chicago in 1992. The firm has raised seven funds with aggregate capital of around $23bn and has invested in over 130 companies.

Independence and integration

Market specialists also noted that because the combined group will have a management team the rest of the industry will consider the firms to be part of the same stable, regardless of their independence.

Lickens added that there “must be some considerable advantage by integrating the businesses”.

“But in practice getting the egos and the brands and the different styles of working together is going to be difficult,” he stressed, adding: “Autonet is clearly a completely different, much more fast-moving business than any of the other ones.”

According to industry commentators the recent developments could be a part of the investors’ longer term exit strategy, with the most likely potential buyers being other private equity firms.

“I can’t believe any other broker would buy it,” Lickens explained. “There’s always talk about Aon coming in, but it’s going to be too big and cumbersome and there is so much history knocking about as well.”

In addition, the specialists highlighted the significance of Broker Network being kept outside of the combined entity, despite the fact that the network, which was previously owned by Towergate, is now owned by the same shareholders.

“Right now they’re buying the types of brokers that Towergate used to buy or wants to buy,” the same unnamed expert noted. “The Broker Network brand is more powerful on its own in terms of supporting smaller brokers because they don’t necessarily want to be a part of the bigger entity.”

New opportunities

Brokers were cautiously optimistic that combining the companies might lead to opportunities for them to snatch up some new business.

“This is an opportunity for brokers because smaller brokers will always be able to take business from such a large entity,” the anonymous broker stated.

However, they expressed concern over the volume of premium going through the consolidators and the impact this would have on broker commissions.

“It is sad that all we’re seeing is one model being reintroduced because there’s no other game in town,” commented Lickens.

The unnamed source concluded: “The flip to this is it will be an opportunity for networks to get more members because the independent brokers will need to be a part of a bigger organisation.”