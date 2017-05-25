Towergate owner issues £800m debt offer

Bond offering to refinance existing debt.

The newly formed KIRS Group created by Towergate’s backers has launched an £800m secured bond offering and committed to enter into a £90m super senior revolving credit facility.

The business confirmed that the money would be used to refinance existing debt, pay for buying Direct Group and Chase Templeton, pay transaction costs and put cash on its balance sheet.

Network

KIRS Group was set up earlier this month when Towergate’s investors HPS Investment Partners and Madison Dearborn Partners brought the consolidator together with Autonet, Chase Templeton, Direct Group and Price Forbes in a new holding company.

At that time it highlighted that the collective network of UK regional business would generate in the region of £2.8bn gross written premium with an annual income of £500m employing over 5,000 people.

The company is expected to be renamed in the third quarter of 2017.

"Momentous shake up"

David Ross, CEO of the group said: “The unveiling of the KIRS vision is proving to be the momentous shake up of UK general insurance we always envisioned it would.

“During these early, critical days of this group, we are delighted by the feedback and support we have had from our people, peers and industry at large, all of whom have welcomed the news.”

