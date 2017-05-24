Gallagher versus Portsoken court case settled

Legal spat focused on confidential information from Agent Assure’s database and Dallas Kirkland business.

Arthur J Gallagher and Portsoken and a number of its directors and employees have reached a settlement over their High Court case, Insurance Age can reveal.

The legal dispute first came to light in July 2015 when Insurance Age revealed that Gallagher had started court proceedings against Alex Skriptchenkov, a former senior employee of its Agent Assure division which provides insurance for property professionals, and his then new employer, independent underwriting agency and insurance broker Portsoken.

A spokesperson for Gallagher said at that time that the defendants had admitted “valuable information from Agent Assure's database was retained by Mr Skriptchenkov after he left the business and later incorporated into Portsoken's computer system”.

Hearings

The initial hearings led to the judge ruling in favour of the need for a speedy trial.

There was a further hearing in February 2016 on issues centred on documents containing confidential information belonging to Gallagher's businesses Agent Assure and Dallas Kirkland (a division with a specialism in recruitment insurance).

At that hearing for the application notice at the Royal Courts of Justice in London Gallagher expanded its legal proceedings to include five more defendants from the Portsoken staff.

At the end of the three day hearing the judge granted Gallagher an interim injunction preventing the use of its confidential information.

The judge directed the defendants to appoint an independent IT expert at their own cost to delete confidential material from their database.

Deletion

A further two day hearing in March 2016 led to an order that a trial be held that October.

Judge Mrs Justice Slade, after considering factors such as search terms and exempt information, also gave her ruling about how the interim injunction for the deletion of confidential information belonging to Arthur J Gallagher should be implemented.

A statement by Gallagher indicated that this remains in place.

Confidential

The broking giant confirmed to Insurance Age: “Settlement has been reached in the High Court action brought by Gallagher against Portsoken Limited and a number of its directors and employees.

“A court order is in place which secures Gallagher’s confidential information and protects Agent Assure and Dallas Kirkland’s client base.”

It concluded: “The other terms of settlement are strictly confidential.”

