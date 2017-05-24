UKBA: Award opened opportunities for career development, says Higos winner

Young Broker of the Year Award helped Charlotte Eggleton to gain greater responsibilities at work and pushed her into enrolling for the insurance fellowship programme.

Higos’ Charlotte Eggleton, who won Young Broker of the Year at the UK Broker Awards in 2016, says it pushed her to enrol for the fellowship of the Chartered Insurance Institute.



The 2017 awards are now open for submissions for all brokers.



On top of that Eggleton said that her role at the broker firm had changed this year, adding that she has taken on more responsibility in scheme management.



National

She adds: “[The win] has given me a confidence boost especially because it’s recognition at a national level. It’s nice to know that everyone outside of Higos has decided that you’ve done a good job.



“A lot of people that I have spoken to since, like insurer contacts have been aware that I have won the award. It is on my email signature, it is obviously a good thing for people to see.”



Eggleton also notes that she had no idea that her name had been entered into the competition, telling Insurance Age that she found out after the list of finalists had been published.



Surprised

“I was massively surprised [at been entered into the competition] and was fortunate enough to speak to some of the other finalists and it was quite apparent that there was a lot young talented brokers up for the award in the industry,” continues Eggleton.



“So it was quite overwhelming to actually win the award.”



To celebrate, she had a “glass of bubbly or two” on the evening of the award ceremony with Higos managing director Ian Gosling.



Her fiancé also took her out for a nice meal the following weekend, in addition to receiving “lots of messages from colleagues, friends and family”.

Trophy

Explaining where the trophy is kept, she says: “It’s actually sat on my desk, it went home and then came back into work to show my colleagues. It hasn’t gone back home again.



“To be honest it is actually a nice reminder to have on your desk so when you’re having a busy day at work I remember what can actually be achieved if you work hard.”



So don’t delay, get your entries in and it could be you and your colleague celebrating in style.



Take the time to reflect on what your young colleagues have achieved over the past year.



The UK Broker Awards take place in London on 15 September at The Brewery in the City of London and are now open for submissions.



The categories are as follows, full criteria and entry advice is available on the UK Broker Awards website :

• The Digital Broker Award

• The Marketing & Customer Engagement Award

• The Claims Team Award

• The Customer Service Award

• The High Net Worth Broker Award

• The Training Award

• Schemes Broker of the Year

• Young Broker of the Year

• The Broker start-up of the Year

• Personal Lines Broker of the Year

• Commercial Lines Broker of the Year

• Community Broker of the Year