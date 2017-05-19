Blog: Comply with GDPR or risk a £17.5m fine

It’s one year until GDPR data regulations are fully in force. Data expert Steve Sands of Synectics Solutions explains what this means for brokers and urges them to act now.

The GDPR replaces the Data Protection Act and affects all UK companies who process or store personal information, meaning brokers will have to sit up and take notice.

It’s focused on looking after the privacy and rights of the individual, and based on the premise that consumers and data subjects should have knowledge of what data is held about them, how it’s held, how it's used and other information that the Data Protection Act did not demand.

The main differences between the GDPR and the Data Protection Act are the principles - we’re down from eight to six. These focus on the intent with which any data is processed being lawful, fair and transparent, and for specified explicit and legitimate purposes, which is a positive step-change. It’s also focused on data being adequate, relevant and limited to what’s truly necessary.

Consideration is given to how accurate the held data is and how it’s kept up-to-date, plus that a data subject should be identified for no longer than necessary. Finally it looks for confirmation of appropriate protection measures being in place against unlawful or unauthorised processing, as well as accidental loss or destruction.

Penalties

New accountability requirements bring with them sharp sanctions and breach penalties that will hit hard – fines can reach up to an eye-watering 4% of a business’s turnover or €20m (£17.5m) - whichever is greater.

And the penalties will apply to data processors as well as data controllers, meaning the burden would fall squarely into the lap of brokers and they will need to know the implications. Any processor handling personal data is liable to a fine if there is a breach, and it will be a mandatory requirement to notify when there is one.

If they haven’t already got it, most brokers will need to have access to a data protection officer and because they’re unlikely to already be in-house, we could see a real shortage of expert consultants and therefore legal teams stepping-in at first to pick up the slack.

With Brexit on the horizon, do we really need to worry? As the GDPR will become fully enforceable from 25th May 2018, and we won’t have exited Europe by then, we simply don’t know what will happen after the UK leaves the European Union, but it’s been suggested that all EU laws we’re governed by will become enshrined in UK law for ease, before they are reviewed. The Government has given some clear indicators that GDPR will survive the process, so the risk of fines must be front of mind for businesses not planning to comply.

I would strongly advise every broker to consider how the GDPR will affect them, and to start planning for it now.

Steve Sand is chief information security officer (CISO) and data protection officer (DPO) at Synectics Solutions.