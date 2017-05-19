Quizzical questions: 19 May 2017
Test your knowledge of the week's news with our topical quiz.
The quiz is now live. Why not test yourself against your colleagues to see who has been paying the most attention?
Pleased with your results? Tweet us your score using #IAQuiz
Quiz away.
Need a hint? Try our clues:
Markel plans to open a European office to meet the needs of its clients in the remaining 27 EU countries.
QBE is looking to provide a “Brexit friendly” structure.
The trade association is to provide a young driver telematics scheme.
Axa also had the top score in the claims category for the ninth year running.
Lord Turner takes up non-executive role at the insurer.
