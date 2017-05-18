Lloyd's contacts all staff about voluntary redundancies

Corporation sends email to staff about voluntary severance programme.

Lloyd’s has written to all of its 1,100 staff to invite them to register their interest in a voluntary severance programme.

The story was first reported by The Insurance Insider and Lloyd’s said it had not provided staff with a target number of voluntary redundancies, adding that it was currently reviewing its operational structure.

The corporation stated it did not have a figure attached to the programme at this moment in time, but that it was part of a process to cut out duplication and make the organisation more efficient in its dealings with the rest of the market.

According to a spokesperson Lloyd’s is aiming to come back to its staff with a plan for its final structure by the end of the third quarter this year and to implement the changes by the end of 2018.

Future

The spokesperson said: “We have been looking at the future operating model for Lloyd’s including our proposed structure, our processes and technology, so it can ensure that we are easy and efficient to do business with.

“What we are announcing is the opportunity for people to register their interest in the programme and this will help inform how we continue to develop our plans around the operating model.”

