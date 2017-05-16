Axa on top again in Brokerbility satisfaction survey

Network members rate insurer partners on dealing with claims, underwriting, accounts and overall satisfaction.

Axa has taken the number one spot for overall satisfaction again in Brokerbility's bi-annual member survey, according to the network.

The latest edition of the Brokerbility Insurer Satisfaction Survey Results April 2017 found that Axa also had the top score in the claims category for the ninth year running.



The survey, which is a key component of the network’s manifesto, said the research involved its seven key insurer partners Axa, Allianz, Aviva, AIG, NIG, RSA and Zurich.



Each Brokerbility member gave feedback on each insurer using a one to ten rating.

Its broker members were asked a set of questions rating insurer performance when dealing with claims, underwriting, accounts and overall satisfaction.



Breakdown

The survey showed that the highest improvement overall score came from Aviva.

Their position changed from fourth place last September to second in April 2017, Brokerbility noted.

Brokerbility said this was reflected by the fact that their accounts, claims and underwriting functions had all improved their satisfaction scores.

Allianz also improved their position in their underwriting and accounts functions whilst retaining their second position in claims, the survey revealed.

RSA remained top of the accounts survey leader board for the second year running, while AIG leapt from eighth place last September to fourth in the underwriting survey.

Highlights

Brokerbility’s key highlights from the survey included:

Axa achieved the highest overall satisfaction score 82.96%

Axa was also the leading insurer in the claims category at 84.95%

Aviva achieved the highest overall improvement.

RSA with a score of 92.85% remain top of the accounts survey for the second year running.

Ian Stutz, managing director of Brokerbility said: “The bi-annual survey is a key part of the Brokerbility manifesto underpinning the commitment of our independent brokers to their customers to deliver a quality service.



“What’s more it reinforces the partnership approach between independent brokers and insurers which gives us both a competitive advantage in a crowded marketplace”.

