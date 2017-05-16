High street broker - dying out or opportunity to grow?

Insurance Age looks at the branch network model following Swinton closures.

Following the news that a Swinton restructure is likely to result in the closure of 84 branches, Insurance Age has taken a closer look at the number of offices at three of the biggest brokers using the network model.

Swinton confirmed that the latest changes are in addition to the 130 branch closures it announced in February last year.

At the time of the latest announcement which put 900 roles at risk, Gilles Normand, chief executive of Swinton, said: “Ever since Swinton started selling insurance door-to-door 60 years ago, this business has always evolved - first via branches, then contact centres and increasingly online. Our approach today, which is based on a high contact strategy, no longer meets our customers’ needs.

“While branches continue to be an important part of our multi-channel business model, we need to ensure that we can interact with customers whenever, and however, they choose.”

However, while Swinton is closing branches, A-Plan and Coversure Insurance Services are going in the other direction and opening up more offices.

High Street branches

+View larger version

A-Plan

Carl Shuker, chief executive officer of A-Plan, stated that he was not worried about the future of the network structure following the Swinton news.

Adding that A-Plan planned to open five to six new branches per year, he continued: “We firmly believe in the branch network model and we’re making it work.

“We see strong demand for good quality local advice which is becoming more difficult for people to obtain as firms withdraw from the high street. But we see that as an opportunity and we’re not concerned.”

Coversure

In an interview with Insurance Age in February this year, Coversure managing director Bob Darling explained that while the broker’s strategy is not about putting pins in the map, recent market events have “supported the franchise model”.

He added: “The only reason a high street broker is going to die is because he or she doesn’t move with the times.

“If a high street broker opens their door, sits behind their desk, waiting for the customer to pop in, they’re not going to be a strong broker for very long.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.