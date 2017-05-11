Biba heads back to Manchester in 2018

Trade body conference to be held at Manchester Central on 16 and 17 May.

Lord Hunt of Wirral, chairman of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) has confirmed that the Biba 2018 conference and exhibition will be held at Manchester Central on 16 and 17 May.

Steve White, Biba’s chief executive, said: “Once again the feedback we have from exhibitors, sponsors and delegates is that Manchester continues to work very well, we have had two fantastic days here.

“The Biba Conference is regarded as one of the prime networking and information gathering events of the year and I am looking forward to welcoming everyone back to Manchester next May.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.