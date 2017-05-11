#BibaFever: B-B-Q: How can brokers survive and prosper in connected digital world?
As British Insurance Brokers’ Association Conference attendees wake up to a new day, the #BibaFever team went in search of finding out the big issues at stake for the market.
And for the third instalment of “#BibaFever B-B-Q”, the big Biba question is: “What can be done to make sure brokers are better prepared for the connected digital world?”
Watch the short video above to find out how delegates remain mostly optimistic for the future of brokers, as long as they realise change is unavoidable.
