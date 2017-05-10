#BibaFever: B-B-Q: Aviva, Towergate and Zurich set out insurance industry demands for new UK Government
As the British Insurance Brokers’ Association got underway in Manchester this morning the #BibaFever team went out to grill senior executives about the issues that matter.
And for the first instalment of “#BibaFever B-B-Q”, the Big Biba Question is: “What is on your wish list for the next UK Government?”
Watch the short video above to find out what Aviva’s Phil Bayles, Covéa's Simon Cooter, Pen Underwriting’s Jonathan Turner, Ryan Direct Group’s Derek Coles, Towergate’s Janice Deakin and Zurich’s Connor Brenan think are the political priorities for 2017 and beyond in terms of insurance.
