RSA achieves chartered status

Insurer receives award for UK commercial lines business.

RSA’s UK commercial lines businesses and Chief Underwriting Office (CUO) have achieved chartered insurer status.

The insurer listed that the Commercial Risk Solutions, Global Risk Solutions and the CUO were accredited by the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII).

According to the firm, chartered insurer status is an industry ‘kite-mark’ award that demonstrate a commitment to the CII’s code of ethics and to supporting employees in achieving personal development and training through their CII membership.

It added that gaining chartered insurer status was one of a range of steps in its drive to support new and existing talent across the group and to be a ‘best in class’ insurer.

Training

The provider committed to expanding technical expertise in three main ways: achieving chartered insurer status; aligning the national apprenticeship standards levy with greater CII involvement and increased opportunities for training; as well as improving technical capability across claims, pricing and underwriting.

Steve Lewis, CEO for UK and international at RSA, said: “We recognise that investment in training and development for our people is part of reaching our ‘best in class’ aspiration.

“We want to ensure that technical competence in underwriting, pricing and claims is at the heart of what we do.

“Chartered status is a fantastic achievement for CRS, GRS and the CUO and it opens the door to further training and development opportunities for our people. We are committed to investing in professional development for existing employees and attracting new talent.”

Trust

Sian Fisher, CEO of the CII, added: “We are delighted to award RSA chartered status in recognition of its commitment to strong ethics and an excellent attitude to training and development which are key to building trust with clients and consumers.

“Chartered insurers such as RSA set the benchmark for excellence in our profession, and will continue to play an important role in inspiring confidence and trust in the power of professional standards."

