Biba 2017: Trade body launches two guides for brokers

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) has launched two guides, one focusing on the Insurance Act’s adaption issues and one on good practice for brokers.

Unveiled today at the Biba conference in Manchester, the Insurance Act 2015 & Enterprise Act 2016 Adaptation Guide, helps brokers, insurers and customers to navigate the post Insurance Act world, the trade body said.

The Insurance Act 2015 came into force on 12 August 2016 and The Enterprise Act 2015 took effect on 4 May 2017.

According to Biba, the Acts will impact both the placement of commercial insurance and the way claims are considered.

Steve White, Biba chief executive said: “These legislative changes are massive and we wanted to understand from our members what they see as the biggest challenges in adapting to them."



Support

White continued: “The guide has the support of insurers in the shape of our sponsors as well as the Association of British Insurers, Airmic, the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII), Chartered Institute of Loss Adjusters and London & International Insurance Brokers Association.



“Having the insurance market work together will help to bring clarity about adapting to the Acts.”

Positive

The guide was launched in conjunction with compliance experts Mactavish.

Bruce Hepburn, Mactavish chief executive officer added: “Former Law Commissioner, David Hertzell, who drafted The Insurance Act helped us bring this guide together.



“It draws on existing case law to suggest how the Act might be interpreted and concentrates on the real concerns of brokers in acting for their clients when placing commercial business."



Good practice

Additionally the second guide, Guiding Brokers, was also revealed and came as part of Biba’s Insurance Brokers’ Standards Committee's (IBSC) output.

The trade body said the guide contained a lot of Biba’s existing guidance for members as well as completely new material.

These include: roles and responsibilities; corporate governance; business protection; clients; employment; and market practice.

Biba said that guide would be a constantly evolving manual for brokers to use in many aspects of their business.

It also noted that the guide would be added to and adapted as legislation and accepted good practice changed.

Market agreement

Graeme Trudgill, Biba executive director, commented: “The guide builds on existing content and materials making these easier for members to access in the context of good practice.



“We have also commissioned and developed entirely new sections such as our guide to agency law and a coming section on TOBAs where we are looking to get market agreement on many common clauses.



“The guide’s format allows us to expand and adapt it as necessary and will help drive professionalism in our sector.”



Sian Fisher, the CEO of the CII added: “The CII is delighted to be involved with Biba in this initiative as we share the same desire to raise professional standards in our sector. We are looking forward to helping with the continued work of the IBSC.”



