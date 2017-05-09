Towergate posts Ebitda loss for Q1 2017

Towergate has delivered an Ebitda loss of £1.8m for the first three months of 2017 as opposed to a profit of £2.8m in the same period last year. However the firm highlighted that adjusted ebitda, which is the management’s view of underlying profitability and adjusts for exceptional items and savings, improved by 42% to £19.4m (Q1 2016: £13.6m). Income across the group rose by 1% to £77.9m for the three months. The breakdown of the figures revealed that the insurance broking arm achieved a