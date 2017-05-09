Insurance Age

Towergate backers bring together UK GI businesses

towergate-offices
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

HPS Investment Partners (HPS) and Madison Dearborn Partners (MDP) have stated that they are bringing together their UK regional network of businesses, including Autonet, Chase Templeton, Ryan Direct Group and Towergate Group. This will comprise the majority of their existing general insurance investments in the UK and the move is set to be completed in the third quarter of this year. The combined insurance giant is expected to collectively generate in the region of £2.8bn gross written prem

To continue reading...

More on Broker

POLL: PI COVER FOR BROKERS

Most read

  1. Opinion: Jamie Marchant on delivering customers' expectations
  2. Sector pays respects to LV's Guy Hedger
  3. MS Amlin launches etrade minifleet product
  4. Markerstudy launches commercial MGA
  5. Sentiment survey Spring 2017: The results
  6. Insurance gets political
  7. Chubb revamps financial lines covers