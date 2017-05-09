Editor's letter - May 2017

As we went to press we broke the story online that Swinton was putting 900 people at risk of redundancy. The broker said that it was reviewing the size and structure of its branch network as 90 percent of its customers now buy insurance online or over the phone. The news speaks to another wider fact. That broking must constantly evolve to give customers what they need, how and when they want to buy it A total of 84 branches are under review alongside a contact centre in Norwich. The fir