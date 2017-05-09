Biba 2017 preview: Manchester on the horizon

Manchester Central, the venue for this year's conferenceThe British Insurance Brokers’ Association’s (Biba) conference and exhibition is once again set to take over the UK broking and insurance sector. This year’s event on 10-11 May sees Manchester play host for the fourth year in a row. The theme for 2017 is ‘Connections’, and the trade body’s chief executive Steve White stated that it was chosen to encompass “both the challenges we face and the strengths we can demonstrate to succeed as an