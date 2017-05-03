Towergate-backers buy Chase Templeton

Broker says deal will allow it to continue buy-and-build strategy.

Nevada Investments has purchased private medical insurance broker Chase Templeton from Palatine Equity for an undisclosed sum.

Nevada is the investment vehicle set up by Towergate-owners HPS Investment Partners and Madison Dearborn Partners.

Its most recent deal saw it buy Ryan Direct Group last month.

This latest move will see Palatine exiting Chase Templeton.

Palatine first invested in the broker in 2013 and according to the firm it has since pursued a buy-and-build strategy and completed over 75 acquisitions. Annual premium income has grown from £90m to £150m in four years.

According to the broker, Nevada will support an extension of that strategy which will see Chase Templeton continue to buy targets.

Supportive

Chase Templeton’s chief executive officer, Warren Dickson, commented: “Palatine has been incredibly supportive and promoted the extraordinary growth from which we’ve benefited since 2013.

“We’re making a step change now with backers who can help us explore bigger deals.”

He added: “Given its leading position in the worldwide investment community and expertise in the insurance brokerage sector, Nevada is the ideal partner to help drive the business forward.”

Dickson also noted that the deal would not impact the business operationally, adding that for staff and clients it would be business as usual.

Opportunities

He continued: “For our staff and clients, it will very much be business as usual.

“This is all about making sure that, with the help of our new backers, we can identify and fully exploit future opportunities for growth, whether through acquisition or organically.”

Chase Templeton was founded in 2002 and operates from headquarters in Darwen and Lancashire and offices in Bridgwater and Somerset.

