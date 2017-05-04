UKBA: Award win gives added credibility

Pedalcover Managing director Darren Thomas says it's nice to have recognition following 2016 Broker start-up of the Year award win.

Pedalcover managing director Darren Thomas has said it was an honour to win at the 2016 UK Broker Awards.

The company won in the Broker start-up of the Year category at last year’s ceremony and entries for the 2017 Awards are now open.

Competition

Thomas commented: “You can never take anything for granted because when I looked through the other brokers that we were up against, it was quite tough competition so winning was a nice surprise.

“It’s nice to have recognition for all the hard work that you put in so it’s nice to see that your peers really recognise the service that we’ve given or the products that we provide.”

The managing director added that the company has featured its win on its website and email signatures and has the trophy displayed in its office, adding that it gives "added credibility" to the business in terms of clients.

Reflection

According to Thomas, the entry process was not difficult, but took a bit of time.

“It makes you reflect on the business, because often you’re head down and you’re cracking on with things on a day-to-day basis so it’s a good process to go through,” he noted.

“If you’re going to put an application in it’s worth to take time out to put the best that you can in it.”

The 2017 UK Broker Awards take place on 15 September at The Brewery in London and the closing date for entries is 7 June.

