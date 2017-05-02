Video: Stoke-on-Trent Regional Review Part 2
In our second video from Stoke, Insurance Age senior reporter Judith Ugwumadu continues to investigate what the local insurance market is like.
Brokers discuss how Stoke managed under the media scrutiny caused by the by-election, why the city is known as the 'capital of Brexit' and whether there is strong client loyalty.
Watch the first part of the series here to hear Stoke and Staffordshire insurance experts voice their differing views on the broker market and whether insurers have been consistent in their approach to the local market.
And catch up on the full interviews from the April edition of Insurance Age.
