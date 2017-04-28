Quizzical questions: 28 April 2017
Test your knowledge of the week's news with our topical quiz.
The quiz is now live. Why not test yourself against your colleagues to see who has been paying the most attention?
Pleased with your results?
Tweet us your score using #IAQuiz
Quiz away.
Need a hint? Try our clues: If you missed our last quiz, try it here.
Over the last 12 months a fifth of brokers flocked to social media.
The agreement will see Markel provide expertise and capacity for up to £25m in premiums over the next three years for Pen’s products.
Towergate also reported an income of £324.6m for the year, down 4.4% on the £339.6m it achieved in 2015.
Biba stated that the scheme, Renovation Plan, is designed for individuals or companies who are undertaking a renovation or conversion project of a residential or commercial property.
Car insurance flat in Q1 2017 but hikes inevitable thanks to “government blunders”, says AA
More on Broker
MGA Snapshot
While there remain some challenges in the market, MGAs are seeing growth on every measure.
Most read
- Swinton puts 900 roles at risk of redundancy
- InsurTech Futures: Aviva launches 'Ask It Never' initiative
- Towergate in "robust shape", says David Ross
- Swinton potential job cuts are sign of changing market
- Towergate confirms 133 people at risk of redundancy
- Pen and Markel in £25m equestrian sector deal
- Towergate holding company posts £73m pre-tax loss for 2016