UKBA: Winning the HNW gong improved business confidence

Lumley’s managing director says the firm has taken every opportunity to mention the win.

John Lumley, the managing director of Lumley Insurance says that winning High Net Worth Broker at the UK Broker Awards in 2016 improved business sentiments.

The awards are now open for 2017 submissions.



“[The award win] has definitely been noticed by clients and by prospects,” he commented.



“It has given us confidence about our business, everyone likes to say good things about themselves and it’s nice that others have said it too.”



Surprised

Lumley told Insurance Age that he never expected the firm to win so was surprised and “quite emotional” when the name was read out at the well-respected event.



“It was gratifying to see that others had recognised the hard work we’ve put into the business,” he revealed.

“To celebrate we opened some champagne and had a small celebration in the office.”

The trophy is now in the MD’s office, sitting high and proud on a shelf “for everyone to see”.



Straightforward

And Lumley says the firm has taken every opportunity to mention the win: “A lot of our [official headed] paper was actually printed so we got some stickers made to add to our paperwork.”



Lumley remarked that the submission was straightforward to pull together, noting that the firm had a story they were keen to tell it.

He added that: “The question sets drew out what we wanted to say.”

The UK Broker Awards take place in London on 15 September at The Brewery in the City of London and are now open for submissions.

The categories are as follows:

• The Digital Broker Award

• The Marketing & Customer Engagement Award

• The Claims Team Award

• The Customer Service Award

• The High Net Worth Broker Award

• The Training Award

• Schemes Broker of the Year

• Young Broker of the Year

• The Broker start-up of the Year

• Personal Lines Broker of the Year

• Commercial Lines Broker of the Year

• Community Broker of the Year