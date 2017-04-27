Towergate holding company posts £73m pre-tax loss for 2016

Losses have reduced compared to the preceding year.

Towergate holding company Finco has revealed a loss before tax of £73.0m for 2016, according to the Towergate Insurance annual report.

This is compared to the pre-tax loss of £210.9m posted for the preceding year.

The company also saw a fall in income from commission and fees to £317.9m (2015: £338.6m).

Loss

In addition, Finco reported a loss on continuing operations of £61.2m, which is an improvement from the £204.4m deficit it recorded in 2015.

Group operating loss reduced to £26.2m from £165.6m in the previous twelve month period.

The results were published at the same time that Towergate delivered its financial results for 2016, reporting a £34.5m Ebitda profit for the year.

Towergate chief executive officer David Ross stated that the business is entering 2017 in an “incredibly robust shape”.

