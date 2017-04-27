Towergate in "robust shape", says David Ross

CEO states business is past its lowest point and starting to see organic growth.

Towergate chief executive officer David Ross has stated that the business is entering 2017 in an “incredibly robust shape”.

The consolidator reported an Ebitda profit of £34.5m for 2016 and saw 2% organic growth in its insurance broking segment in the fourth quarter of the year.

Ross commented: “We went into the second half of 2016 feeling very strong about the performance of the business, knowing the impact of good people continuing to arrive, stabilising the workforce and watching that translate into a steady revenue stream.”

Fix

The CEO declared that the company had been at its lowest point in July last year when it was in the “deepest phase of the fix” and added that it is now beginning to feel the business return.

“There’s no management team and no staff and workforce that has been through anything like what this company has been through in the last couple of years,” he continued.

“The point we’re at today is that the unfixable business is about to become the unstoppable one.”

Ross further noted that he did not expect to be talking about “the fix” much longer, adding that Towergate was “very much a different business now”.

“We are exactly where we wanted to be and exactly where we expected to be despite the fact that it took us longer to figure out what was wrong and it was a steep climb to get our arms around it,” he continued.

Redundancies

Earlier this week Towergate confirmed that 133 people are at risk of redundancy as a result of a restructure of its central finance processing teams in Leeds Airport West and Maidstone.

Ross explained that this was in order to make the company more efficient, adding that a lot of money was “spent on people and wasted on systems and legal entities” and that part of the process was to “clean all of that up”.

“We had the right amount of finance people here to prop up a very poorly structured business,” he said.

“The reality is that as we right side the company and go through the process we don’t need that many people.”

He continued: “It is a brutal part of what we have to do and it’s very painful,” adding that it was a priority to make sure the affected people were treated with dignity and professional courtesy.

Manchester

Furthermore, the firm stated in January this year that it was to close its small business unit in Manchester, putting 176 people at risk of redundancy.

“You could argue that they were the victims of poor execution and planning,” Ross said.

“But we worked incredibly hard to redeploy those people, not just within our family but also with our competitors to allow those people every opportunity to make a smooth transition out of Towergate.”

Momentum

Ross and the rest of the management team set out a three year plan at the beginning of 2015 and he noted that Towergate was now continuing on the momentum from the second half of 2016.

He further observed that he was “very comfortable” with where the company was at the moment.

“Given we’re exactly where we expected to be, this is the year of there being a lot less dialogue about fixing Towergate and a lot more interesting stuff to talk about,” he concluded.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.