Towergate posts Ebitda profit of £34.5m for 2016

Income dips slightly to £324.6m.

Towergate has posted an Ebitda profit of £34.5m for the year ended 31 December 2016, compared to a loss of £38.1m in the preceding year.

The company also reported an income of £324.6m for the year, down 4.4% on the £339.6m it achieved in 2015.

It further revealed an adjusted Ebitda of £84.2m for the year (2015: £75.2m). The broker described the figure as being the management’s view of underlying profitability allowing for exceptional items and run-rate savings.

The insurance broking segment of the consolidator delivered reduced income of £207.7m for 2016 (2015: £215.8m) but an improved adjusted Ebitda of £38.1m (2015: £28.5m).

The underwriting segment also achieved lower income of £68.2m compared to £74.8m in 2015 with adjusted Ebitda of £16.6m (2015: £17.6m).

Foundations

Towergate chief executive David Ross commented: “Today is a milestone moment for Towergate as we close off a hugely significant year for the company. We have grappled with some enormously complex legacy and infrastructure challenges whilst laying the foundations for growth which returned in the fourth quarter.

“I am delighted to report that we have delivered what we set out to do; stabilising the entire business, including people, customers, market relationships, infrastructure and finance."

He continued: "Fixing our infrastructure has created the chassis that will hold everything together and provide a platform for everything else we are building. This is borne out in our second consecutive quarter of year-on-year adjusted Ebitda growth and the steady stream of talented income producers who have chosen to join us.

“These results are a testament to the huge effort made by the individuals and teams across Towergate who have focused relentlessly on transforming the business and pursuing opportunities for growth."

Ross further stated that Towergate had "unwavering support" from its shareholders HPS Investment Parterns and Madison Dearborn Partners who "remain steadfastly committed to both Towergate and indeed to the UK general insurance sector".

