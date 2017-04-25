EU warns Britain not to assume free trade deal for financial services

Biba chief executive Steve White says trade body continues to ask for barrier free access to the EU market.

European Union leaders will warn Britain it cannot assume its financial services industry will be included in any free trade deal after Brexit, Reuters has reported.

According to the article diplomats fixed negotiating terms in a draft document on Monday 24 April.

Prime Minister Theresa May is set to open negotiations with the EU in June if she wins the snap general election to be held on 8 June.

She has previously said she prioritises financial services for a future trade deal with the EU after Brexit.

Negotiation process

Following the report, Steve White, chief executive of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association said this did not come as a surprise and that it was all part of the negotiation process.

He told Insurance Age: “The key word there is ‘assume’. Obviously everything is up for negotiation and any assumptions in business is always dangerous anyway.”

He continued: “We’re calling for a barrier free tariff free access to the EU market and Theresa May has said words that are compatible with that in her Lancashire House speech.

“We’ve known all along we can’t assume it. It’s what we’re asking for and it’s what we hope the government will be negotiating for.”

